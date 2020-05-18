Nashville achieves satisfactory marks on all metrics on Roadmap for Reopening city

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the first time since the rollout of the Rollmap For Reopening Nashville, the six key metrics being used are all satisfactory.

"We have seen further stabilization of 14-day new case trend, transmission rate and other important metrics that advance us closer to the start of Phase 2," said Nashville Mayor John Cooper during Monday's press briefing.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, announced the results during Monday's press briefing.

"This is encouraging news, however we are not out of the woods," said Jahangir. "The COVID-19 virus we are facing today is exactly the same disease we were facing two months ago. Then we were seeing news of overrun hospitals and deaths in hot spots all over the country. We heard of estimates of how many would be affected and how many would die, and some of those estimates were extremely high."

In Nashville, officials were planning on creating a 1,400 bed auxiliary hospital inside the Music City Center.

On Sunday, Metro Public Health Department announced 28 new cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, raising the total to 4,160. There are currently 1,254 active cases of coronavirus and 2,863 have recovered from the virus. There have been 43 deaths in Davidson County associated with the virus.

The key metrics being followed in Nashville are transmission rate, 14-day new case trend, public health capacity, testing capacity, hospital capacity for regular beds and ICU beds.

The transmission rate is currently below 1 in Davidson County, the 14-day new case trend is decreasing, there are 120 people hired to do contact tracing through the health department, more than 8,000 tests were administered the week of May 4-10 and the number of available beds in regular units and ICU met the city's goal.

The city entered Phase 1 on the Roadmap for Reopening Nashville on May 11 and has seen the number of cases continue to drop for the past week.

"As we continue to open up our city, we can go out more, but remember the virus is the same virus as two months ago," said Jahangir. " It can still have a devastating impact on our community unless we continue to fight it."

"I urge everyone to stay the course, to safeguard your health and to protect those around you," added Cooper.

As part of Phase 1, all residents age 65 and over and high risk individuals are asked to stay at home and everyone should work from home if possible, all residents should wear masks in public and there should be no gatherings over 10.

Restaurant and bars serving food are allowed to open at 50% capacity, clean all surfaces after every use, employees are screened daily and required to wear face masks and the bar areas are closed with no live music.

Stores and commercial businesses are allowed to open at 50% capacity, employees are screened daily and required to wear face masks

Healthcare and dental offices are to follow state guidelines.

Health department to distribute masks Friday & Saturday at 4 community centers Metro Public Health Department, Office of Emergency Management and Hands on Nashville will distribute masks to residents at locations throughout Davidson County on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday and Saturday, Metro Public Health Department, Office of Emergency Management and Hands on Nashville distributed over 20,000 masks provided by Tennessee Unified Command at the Metro Southeast facility of Murfreesboro Pike. Over 25,000 masks were distributed two weeks ago at the health department's facilities.

Masks will be distributed on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hartman Park Community Center, Bellevue Regional Center, Madison Community Center and Smith Springs Community Center. Each person will receive two masks.

Metro Public Health Department has received 180,000 masks for distribution from Gov. Bill Lee's Unified Command.

The task force continues to review the data to determine when Nashville can enter Phase 2 on the roadmap.

"We are on unfamiliar terrain and do not have all the answers, but we have a coordinated effort to have the right answers for the questions we encounter.," said Cooper.

"We will carefully examine the data in the coming weeks. The data and science will guide us as it has all throughout this crisis," said Jahangir. "Please remember to stay focused and keep doing your part."

As part of Phase 2, all residents age 65 and over or at high-risk are urged to stay home, all residents are asked to work from home if possible, wear masks in public and there can be small gatherings up to 50 people.

Restaurants and bars serving food can open at 75% capacity, clean surfaces after every use, employees are screened daily and required to wear face masks, bar areas remained closed and no live music.

Retail stores and commercial businesses are open at 75% capacity, employees are screened daily and required to wear face masks.

Most close-contact businesses, such as nail salons, hair salons and massage centers, are open by appointment only with no walk-in customers, limit number of staff and customers to 10 and employees are screened daily and wear masks.

Healthcare and dental offices will continue to follow state guidance.

Playgrounds, tennis and basketball courts can reopen with social distancing.

Bars and entertainment venues, gyms and fitness centers and sports venues remain closed.

