KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The “Nashville 6” police officers credited with helping save countless lives prior to the Christmas Day bombing have been named Police Officer of the Year by the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police.

Chief John Drake just introduced the "Nashville 6" officers as they received Police Officer of the Year Awards from the TN Association of Chiefs of Police at its annual ceremony in Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/xso3Ff0QDn — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 31, 2021

The officers, Tylor Luellen, Amanda Topping, James Wells, Brenna Hosey, Michael Sipos and Sgt. Tim Miller, received the awards at the organization’s annual ceremony on Friday.

The Nashville 6 were introduced by Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake.

Nashville 6 honored Metro Police Officers Tylor Luellen, Amanda Topping, James Wells, Brenna Hosey, Michael Sipos and Sgt. Tim Miller were named Police Officer of…

The six officers heard the warning that the vehicle would explode in 15 minutes and sprang into action, helping residents in downtown Nashville evacuate before the motor home on Second Avenue North exploded.

“Officers immediately began knocking on doors and evacuating residents here, not knowing if the bomb was going to detonate immediately or if it was going to go off in the time it was stated,” Drake said immediately after the explosion.

Mayor John Cooper praised the six officers at the time, saying they “took swift action and directed people away from danger to save lives, even at the time that their own lives were imperiled. They are heroes, and I am grateful for them and all of Nashville’s first responders.”