NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville NAACP is calling for an investigation into the death of Markquett Martin during a police pursuit last month.

Metro Police said Martin, 21, died from a self-inflicted wound on Feb. 10 while being chased near the JC Napier Homes area off Claiborne Street.

A citizen flagged down police in the area and told them Martin had a gun. Police said when officers approached Martin to speak with him, he ran from them. Police began chasing Martin, during which Martin fell and dropped a gun. Police yelled at Martin to drop the gun.

“The Nashville NAACP is assessing this incident to clarify the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr. Martin, a father, friend and son,” the NAACP said in a news release. “This tragedy highlights the problems with policing which include the lack of transparency, distrust and slow-paced reform of police practices.”

Video footage shows from MDHA shows Martin running from police and falling after being shot.

Metro Police said after ballistics testing after Martin’s death that the bullet that killed Martin came from the pistol he had. An autopsy examination reported that Martin died from a single gunshot that entered the right side of his head. Officials said impact testing showed his gun would not fire without the trigger being pulled.

The NAACP said body cameras for Metro Police officers was approved and funded by Metro Council, but the devices are not being used throughout the police force.

“MNPD must mandate the use of body cameras throughout the police force,” the NAACP said in a release. “MNPD must implement cultural humility training and provide alternative options to address mental health-related police calls.

“To encourage a lasting solution to problems with policing MNPD must build stronger relationships with the community by having honest and hard conversations to address race, class and gender biases.”

The NAACP calls for Metro Police to revise its agreement with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to allow for investigations in which officers draw or discharge their weapons, therefore both actions would be classified as “use-of-force” incidents. The NAACP would also like the Community Oversight Board to be able investigate officer-involved shootings and incidences in which officers draw their weapons.

“Without concrete steps that address systemic racism in policing, MNPD will continue to have disturbing interactions with and shooting of unarmed black people,” the NAACP said in its statement. “Heavily-policed communities will also maintain their distrust of MNPD.

“Police accountability initiatives should be led by people most impacted by over-policing. We must work from the ground up rather from the top down. If Nashville’s public officials are serious about ending police violence and improving police-community relations, we must engage serious change by hearing the voices of those who have suffered from the loss of loved ones and the fear that arises in communities affected by over-policing.”