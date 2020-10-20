NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville NAACP is asking for a federal hate crime investigation into a homicide in October 2018 near a popular East Nashville restaurant.
The NAACP is expected to release recently obtained video footage of the incident on Oct. 2, 2018, that left De'angelo Knox dead.
Knox was shot and killed outside The Pharmacy Burger in East Nashville by a security guard after an exchange of gunfire between multiple people in Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Impala at the intersection of West Eastland Avenue and McFerrin Avenue.
The district attorney at the time cleared the security guard of wrongdoing saying it was self-defense.
The NAACP is expected to show new video that reportedly shows Knox was defending himself from other attackers before being shot by the security guard, never turning the gun on the security guard.
Police said multiple people in a Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Impala exchanged gunfire at the intersection of West Eastland Avenue and McFerrin Avenue. Metro Police said Knox was inside the Mustang.
The NAACP’s other major concern is that the security guard is now a Metro Police officer.
