NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There are potential big changes coming to home businesses in Nashville.
Home recording studios have been a part of Nashville for decades, but people in the music business said the sound is being muted by a law enacted in the late 1990s that limits them. Many said the Metro ordinance is downright restrictive and it's squeezing them out of business.
Kevin White is an audio engineer at SAE Institute on Music Row, a school for budding audio designers who will give records that perfect sound. People with home studios said the Metro ordinance limits the business of music for them.
"So right now, let's say your grandmother is teaching piano lessons in her home, she's breaking the law," said White.
Here's where the ordinance gets restrictive for home studios.
"Home studio's that aren't serving clients on site, there's no problem. The problem is, once you bring clients into your home, it's breaking the law. You may come to the point where you actively have to bring in a five-piece choir or bring in musicians for this or that," said White.
Metro Councilmember Dave Rosenberg said he has a lot of support in Council on a proposal that would loosen restrictions to the number of people allowed at a home studio, a proposal White said is badly needed.
"If we really do value our identification as Music City, you have to have common sense legislation," said White.
White is hosting an event this weekend called “Save Music City,” a home studio expo at the SAE Institute to share the spotlight on what the current laws are and how to change them.
