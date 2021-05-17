NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Music venues and restaurants are weighing in on why some jobs have been so hard to fill after the pandemic.

The Bluebird Café is one of the many businesses struggling to fill open positions so it can reopen.

“Everybody’s having trouble hiring kitchen staff in Nashville now,” said Bluebird general manager Erika Wollam Nichols. “Our opening date is going to be dependent on when we can get a kitchen staff in place.”

Third and Lindsley owner Ron Brice said his venue is facing a similar issue.

“We can’t open to capacity if we wanted to. We can’t find people who want to work,” said Brice.

Rob Mortensen of Hospitality Tennessee said music venues, restaurants and hotels are looking for people, but people have a hesitation to return to these jobs. He said part of that comes from 70% of the hospitality industry in Tennessee being furloughed or let go from their jobs during the pandemic.

“The challenge for the industry is it was hit so hard, there are folks that are thinking, ‘What if this happens again?’” said Mortensen. “We believe it won’t, but you still have that in the back of people’s minds.”

Job fairs held last week did bring out some interested people, but Mortensen said it’s going to take a lot more than job fairs to fill all the open positions. He said part of it is getting out positive messaging.

“I think it’s going to take the state saying, ‘Alright, folks, everything’s good.’ We’re not going anywhere. Come back to work,” said Mortensen. “For us, the goal is to show the industry is strong and big and going to continue to grow, and it will and make it positive for them.”