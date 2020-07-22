NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A trial date has been set for Andrew Delke, the Metro Police officer who shot and killed Daniel Hambrick during a foot chase in July 2018, Delke’s attorney confirmed on Wednesday.
David Raybin said jury selection would begin on Feb. 15, 2021, with the trial set to begin the following week on Feb. 22.
The trial was originally set for March 16 and then reset for June 22 but was delayed again because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on court appearances.
Delke shot and killed Hambrick on July 26, 2018, after a traffic stop near the intersection of 17th Avenue North and Jo Johnston Avenue.
At the time, Metro Police reported officers with the department's Juvenile Crime Task Force noticed a car driving erratically. Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle did not pull over. Police did not give chase, opting instead to expand the search for the vehicle.
Later in the evening a Metro officer encountered a vehicle matching the car's description in the parking lot of the John Henry Hale Apartments near the corner of 17th Avenue North and Jo Johnston Avenue.
In a statement to the TBI, Delke's description of what happened that evening was played during his court hearing on Jan. 4.
Delke described watching Hambrick pull a gun from his waistband and point it in his direction while running away. Delke said Hambrick gave him what's called a "targeted glance," something he said police officers use to describe someone trying to get an idea of where to aim.
Delke also described repeatedly yelling to Hambrick to put the gun down. He said at that moment he was thinking Hambrick could shoot at any moment but also wanted to give him every opportunity to follow commands.
The trial was originally delayed in March at the request of the district attorney’s office.
Assistant district attorney Roger Moore requested the postponement so that an expert witness would have time to review Delke’s case and serve as a witness. The witness was testifying at another trial the week of Delke’s original trial date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.