NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested a man after he allegedly fatally stabbed his girlfriend and her son and critically injured the girlfriend’s daughter, Metro Police said in a news release.
Jermaine Agee, 37, was arrested on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder after a knife attack on Mayra Garcia, 38, inside her 5712 Sonoma Trace home.
Police said Garcia and her son, Jayden Taylor, 13, died in the attack. Garcia’s daughter, Alexis Taylor, 16, is in critical condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Police said Garcia’s third child, Kaytlin Taylor, 8, was physically unharmed.
The investigation shows that Agee forced his way into Garcia’s home through the rear door sometime before 2 a.m. on Monday. He went to the kitchen counter, retrieved a butcher-type knife, and apparently went to the bedrooms.
After inflicting stab wounds, Agee ordered the victims, excluding Jayden Taylor, to sit on a sofa. Jayden Taylor had been critically stabbed in his bedroom.
While in the living room, Alexis Taylor engaged in a physical confrontation with Agee. She was joined by her mother. Police believe it is likely that additional injuries to the victims were inflicted then.
Garcia fled through the front door of the residence and ran to a home across the street where she collapsed on the porch.
Garcia and Jayden Taylor were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died. Alexis Taylor fled up the street to a neighbor’s home where the 911 call was placed at 2:07 a.m. Kaytlin Taylor fled the home uninjured and was taken in by a neighbor.
Police said Agee stole Garcia’s vehicle and fled the neighborhood. The car was recovered before sunrise from a motel parking lot on Bell Road. Agee could not be located.
Around mid-morning, a suspicious person call (man with blood on him) was received from a Hickory Hollow fast food restraint. Agee fled before officres arrived.
Police found Agee a short time later crouching beside a trash can in front of two businesses. He was taken into custody without incident.
Agee was taken to a hospital for treatment of a hand injured caused by the forced entry into Garcia’s home. He was taken into custody after his release.
During the search for Agee, homeless persons in the area told officers that they were aware of him and that he had stayed at a nearby homeless camp.
At the time of Monday’s murders, Agee was wanted on a misdemeanor domestic assault warrant that was sworn out last Tuesday. In that case, officers were called to an elementary school where Garcia and Agee were arguing in the school office.
School staff noticed that Garcia had visible bruising to her face. Agee left school property after the argument.
Garcia told officers that Agee hit her in the face multiple times the prior night during an argument. Police swore out the arrest warrant and assisted Garcia in obtaining an order of protection.
Agee’s whereabouts between last Tuesday and Monday morning have not been determined.
Police said Agee is a convicted felon in Alabama. He served nearly three years from 2015 to 2018 for robbery and theft convictions. He was released from custody in June 2018.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
