NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A well-known mural is leaving a growing Nashville neighborhood to make way for affordable housing.
The colorful community mural on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Taylor Avenue is being taken down at the old Randee Rogers Training Center as Metro Development and Housing Agency prepares to build mixed income apartments on the property.
"We feel like this was a space that was under-utilized that we could transform into a beautiful mixed income space," said Jamie Berry, MDHA spokesperson.
The new complex will cost $28 million with 50 subsidized housing units, 25 workforce qualified units and 25 market value units. The project is expected to be complete 2021.
However, the building will come at a cost to the Nashville mural art scene. The block-long mural that was on the site is coming down, sort of.
"So we really wanted to keep that in the community," said Berry.
Renderings for the apartments show a version of the mural recreated in the same place. The original is being stored by the city to be used at again at a later chosen location.
"We are getting extremely positive feedback from community members and neighbors," said Berry.
Berry said the need for affordable housing with the growth of the Germantown neighborhood gets higher as prices go up.
"I think Germantown is a place that we have seen change a lot over the last several years," said Berry.
MDHA serves over 13,000 people and families in Metro Nashville in over 20 properties. Even with MDHA housing next door to the new apartment site, hundreds will go through the waiting list process each year to afford to live in Nashville.
"Every little bit helps when it’s come to affordable housing," said Berry.
