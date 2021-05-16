NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car Saturday night at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Ellington Parkway, Metro Police said.
Police said Daniel Ward, 37, of Nashville, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Douglas Avenue when he entered the intersection and was struck by a Nissan Maxima Allison Stegall Jr., 74, who had just exited Ellington Parkway south and made a left turn in front of the motorcycle around 11 p.m.
The motorcycle did not have any functioning lights. Police said Ward, who was not wearing a helmet, did not have a valid motorcycle license.
Police said there was no evidence at the scene of alcohol or drug involvement in the fatal crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.