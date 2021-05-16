Douglas fatal crash.png

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a car Saturday night at the intersection of Douglas Avenue and Ellington Parkway, Metro Police said.

Police said Daniel Ward, 37, of Nashville, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Douglas Avenue when he entered the intersection and was struck by a Nissan Maxima Allison Stegall Jr., 74, who  had just exited Ellington Parkway south and made a left turn in front of the motorcycle around 11 p.m.

The motorcycle did not have any functioning lights. Police said Ward, who was not wearing a helmet, did not have a valid motorcycle license.

Police said there was no evidence at the scene of alcohol or drug involvement in the fatal crash.

 

