NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A motorcyclist involved in a crash with a garbage truck on Nolensville Pike earlier this month has died, Metro Police announced Monday.
Police said Taylor Sherwood, 20, of Clarksville died Monday morning after being involved in the crash on Nov. 12. Police said Sherwood was traveling north on Nolensville Pike approaching Higgins Street when a BFI garbage truck was attempting to make a left turn. The garbage truck collided with the motorcycle as it was rounding the curve.
Police said Sherwood attempted to brake in time, but lost control of the motorcycle when then traveled underneath the garbage truck. Sherwood was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Neither driver showed signed of impairment at the scene, according to police. Sherwood was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Police said the preliminary contributing factor to the crash appears to be failure to yield on the part of the truck driver.
