NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on Elm Hill Pike on Tuesday morning.
Police said Robert Robinette, 48, of Nashville, collided with the rear of a stopped semi-truck in the 1600 block of Elm Hill Pike at 10:40 a.m.
Robinette was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Elm Hill Pike in the left lane when he struck the rear of the truck. The semi driver, Alan Ayers, 49, of Nashville, was preparing to turn left into a business.
Robinette was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died. Ayers was not injured.
Police said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement in the crash.
