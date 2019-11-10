A woman was killed crossing Murfreesboro Pike on Sunday night after being struck by a motorcycle, according to police.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A motorcycle driver who struck and killed a pedestrian crossing Murfreesboro Pike on Sunday night will be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication when he’s released from the hospital, according to Metro Police.

Clifford S. Wright will be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication by Metro Police. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said Clifford S. Wright, 39, was riding his 2007 Harley Davidson outbound in the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike at 9 p.m. when he collided with pedestrian Rosemary Follrich, 77, who was pushing a shopping cart as she crossed the road. She died at the scene.

After impact, the motorcycle skidded uphill on its side for 460 feet. Wright was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Wright smelled of alcohol. A blood sample from him will be analyzed by the Metro Police Crime Laboratory. Speeding is also a contributing factor to the crash.

