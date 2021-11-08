NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A mother is raising doubts after a downtown bar recounted the moments that led to her son’s death.

Dallas Jordan Barrett died in August after police said security guards pulled him to the ground and held him on the floor.

The autopsy report said Barrett died as a result of asphyxia and concluded his death a homicide. Since then, Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row responded and released two videos of the moments before Barrett was forced to the ground.

Tammy Barrett, Dallas Barrett’s mother, said she’s upset the bar only released 23 seconds of video footage from that night. She believes they have more than that and 23 seconds does not justify her son’s death.

In the footage released by Whiskey Row, they said Barrett is dressed in a black shirt. The bar said Barrett walked behind his friend in the white shirt onto the dance floor. They said Barrett shoves that friend from behind, pushes a young woman dancing and bounces into a security guard. Whiskey Row said that security guard told Barrett to leave and called for assistance.

In another video, Whiskey Row said while security tried to escort Barrett and others out, they claimed Barrett turned, lunged and assaulted a guard. Whiskey Row said they requested assistance in understanding Barrett’s autopsy report.

In Barrett’s mother’s statement released on Monday, Barrett said the report is clear. She said due to extreme pressure security guards put on her son’s back, it prevented oxygen from going into her son’s lungs. In fact, the autopsy said Dallas Barrett’s lungs were filled with fluid. The medical examiner also found blood vessels in Barrett’s eyes burst and the blood flow in his head and faced stopped.

In her statement, Tammy Barrett said:

“Whiskey Row asserts that the goal of its security personnel was to ‘try and restrain’ Dallas Barrett. By any metric, these men succeeded. Death is, after all, the ultimate ‘restraint.’”

Police are still investigating the death. No arrests have been made.