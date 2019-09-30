NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A mother has been charged with first degree murder after a July fire that killed her 9-month-old daughter and injured five others, according to police.

Ryana Daveport, 24, was arrested on Monday after the Davidson County Grand Jury issued an indictment for first degree murder in the death of Jream Jenkins. Five other children were injured.

Gevona Smith, 26, of Linden, TN, a friend of Davenport, was also indicted for murder. She surrendered to police earlier Monday.

Police said six children were inside an apartment at the Hickory Lake Apartments on Apache Trail just before 2 a.m. on July 7. Investigators said the mothers of the children had gone to a nightclub.

Investigators say candles lit prior to the women leaving likely started the blaze. The women are suspected of medicating the children so they would sleep while they were away.

Police said there was no evidence that showed the women tried to hire a babysitter for their night out.

Police charged Davenport with felony murder, two counts of aggravated child neglect, four counts of child neglect (child 8 or less) and two counts of aggravated child endangerment (child 8 or less). Bond has been set at $250,000.

Smith has been charged with felony murder, four counts of child endangerment, two counts of aggravated child neglect and four counts of child neglect (child 8 or less). Bond has been set at $150,000.

Several people were trapped inside the burning apartment complex. One person was rescued from a third-floor balcony.

Investigators said 12 apartments were affected by the fire.

Davenport's two-year-old son who was injured in the fire is still hospitalized at Vanderbilt.