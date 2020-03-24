NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville woman was arrested 10 years after the death of her 4-month-old daughter after she admitted she lied to police on the girl’s death in June 2010, destroyed evidence and staged the scene to cover up the murder, according to a news release.
Police said Zohal Sakwall, 40, was arrested at her home on Monday night after a grand jury indictment charging her with first degree murder. She is jailed in lieu of $200,000 bond.
On Jan. 31, Sakwall called Metro Police Youth Services Division and said she was responsible for the death of her daughter, Natalie, on June 15, 2010. Sakwall claimed she had laid the infant down for a nap and that when she returned, the child had become entangled in the blanket and suffocated. The young girl was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Based on information and the results of the autopsy, the death was classified by police and the medical examiner as an accident.
Following Sakwall’s call, she admitted to police to suffocating her daughter with a plastic bag due to what she said was the disruption to her life caused by having the child.
