Several areas of East Nashville have reported damage from hail and high winds on Thursday afternoon.
Nashville Electric Service reports 11,281 customers without power at 5:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service reported damage to the Marshall & Bruce Printing Company in East Nashville with broken windows with damage inside the office, likely caused by a combination of hail and damaging winds.
There were also reports of fallen trees in the Shelby Park area, at 19th Street and Eastside and limbs and power lines down near Rosebank Elementary School.
A tornado watch remains in effect for much of Middle Tennessee until 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.