NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hundreds of people are demanding refunds after they said the New Year’s Eve party they attended wasn’t as advertised.
News4 spoke with a woman who said she’s getting the run-around by the event company VIP Nightlife.
Taylor Padgett is one of about 2,500 people who attended VIP Nightlife’s Gatsby’s House New Year’s Eve party held at the Omni Nashville Hotel.
She said the party was not even close to the luxurious experience they were promised.
"It's the same for everybody. You walk in you and stand in line. I feel like it's a mile long and five people wide,” said Padgett. “We were told and promised all these things for this big, you know, party of the year. Someone needs to take responsibility for ruining a lot of people’s New Year's Eve plans."
Padgett said she has not been successful getting a refund, but a few people have.
Some of them posting to Facebook about receiving a partial refund.
Padgett said she has contacted the company four times.
She said she received an email asking about her experience. She said the company told her they would be issuing refunds based on certain factors.
"They want to know about your drink experience and if you went and did the coat check. People lost their coats. They tell us 2-4 days and then we get another email that said they could take up to seven days to get a refund,” said Padgett.
News4 made multiple calls and emails to VIP Nightlife. We were told by customer service their CEO would be in touch with us on Friday, but we still have not heard back.
