NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville entered Phase 2 on Mayor John Cooper's Roadmap for Reopening Nashville on Monday, meaning more businesses are preparing to welcome customers.
Live music will be the biggest change. No more than two musicians will be allowed at a time on stage, but for the first time in over two months, Nashville will once again be what it is known for - a music city.
Other businesses that will be allowed to open on Monday include:
- Retail commercial businesses, restaurants and bars serving food can open at 75% capacity.
- Personal services like hair salons, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlors can open at 50% capacity.
- Exercise facilities, small minimum touch entertainment centers and water parks can open at 50% capacity. Community pools can also open at 50% capacity.
