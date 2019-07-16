NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville celebrated the grand opening of a new mixed-income development in East Nashville on Tuesday.
The Kirkpatrick Park Apartments on Sylvan Street opened after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The new development features 94 townhome-like apartments.
On Tuesday future residents and curious visitors got to tour the two-bedroom homes and walk through the brick-lined village-like neighborhood.
Mayor David Briley and other community leaders, along with future resident Geraldine Watkins, joined in the grand opening celebration.
“It’s new, it’s beautiful and it’s something we can appreciate,” said Watkins. “I had a dream to own a place like this and now my dream is coming true.”
“We will have people living here who may be doctors, they may be teachers, they may be people who clean our houses,” said Sen. Brenda Gilmore, D-Nashville. “When we have a house, a comfortable, safe, attractive place to live, it makes us all feel better about ourselves and it makes our community stronger.”
This is the first mixed-income development of the Envision Cayce project in East Nashville.
