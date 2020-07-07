Arthur Lestrick in custody - 7/7/20

Mississippi prison escapee Arthur Lestrick was caught by U.S. Marshals in a wooded area behind a Nashville hotel. (Photo: Mississippi Department of Corrections)
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A convicted murder who escaped from a Mississippi prison was captured on Tuesday morning in a wooded area behind a Nashville hotel, according to media reports and the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Arthur Lestrick, 40, was reported missing from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, MS, on Sunday morning. He is believed to have escaped on foot from a work camp called Unit 28, the Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Media reports Lestrick was captured by Metro Police detectives and members of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in a wooded area near a hotel off Brick Church Pike.

Lestrick is serving life in prison for capital murder in Copiah County, located south of Jackson, MS. He was sentenced on Nov. 18, 2009.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said Lestrick will be returned to prison.

 
 
 

