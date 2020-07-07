NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A convicted murder who escaped from a Mississippi prison was captured on Tuesday morning in a wooded area behind a Nashville hotel, according to media reports and the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Arthur Lestrick, 40, was reported missing from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, MS, on Sunday morning. He is believed to have escaped on foot from a work camp called Unit 28, the Department of Corrections said in a news release.
Media reports Lestrick was captured by Metro Police detectives and members of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in a wooded area near a hotel off Brick Church Pike.
Lestrick is serving life in prison for capital murder in Copiah County, located south of Jackson, MS. He was sentenced on Nov. 18, 2009.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections said Lestrick will be returned to prison.
Parchman escapee Arthur Lestrick was captured today in Nashville. He will be returned to prison where he has been serving a life sentence since 2009 for capital murder in Copiah County. pic.twitter.com/X8CRgmCNIC— MDOC (@MS_MDOC) July 7, 2020
BREAKING: MNPD detectives & members of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force this afternoon arrested convicted murderer Arthur Lestrick, 40, who escaped last weekend from a Mississippi prison where he was serving a life sentence. He was found in a wooded area off Brick Church Pk pic.twitter.com/wLNhVlt8ta— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 7, 2020
