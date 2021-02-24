NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 4-year-old reported missing in North Carolina has been found safe in Nashville according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
Aubrey Leanne McFarland, age 4, and was taken from her Winnabow, NC, home around 8 p.m. Tuesday by Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 37.
He told family members he was going to California with Aubrey.
The sheriff’s office said an off-duty Metro Police Officer Doug Atwood found the vehicle after a citizen saw something and said something.
Police stopped McFarland in Belle Meade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.