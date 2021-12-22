NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An 11-year-old boy reported missing on Wednesday has returned home, Metro Police said on Thursday.
Police said Jason Hogues returned home on Thursday. He had been reported missing on Wednesday after he left his 25th Avenue North home late Monday afternoon after getting into trouble with his grandmother.
Jason was last seen wearing a red skull cap and dark blue hoodie.
If you know of Jason’s whereabouts, call Metro Police at 615-862-8600.
