CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - An Amber Alert has been canceled after a 12-year-old missing girl from Chattanooga was found safe in Nashville.
UPDATE: Lucy Lucas has been safely recovered, after having been located in Nashville!Thank you for helping us to spread the word! 👍🏼#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/sKHce0cy9O— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 24, 2020
Lucy Lucas had last seen at her home on Third Avenue in Chattanooga on Tuesday. She contacted a family member and said she would return home on Wednesday., but has not returned. The TBI said she could be in the Nashville area.
Lucy is a 12-year-old Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4’8” and weighs 120 pounds.
🚨 AMBER ALERT 🚨 We need your help to find 12 y/o Lucy Lucas, missing from Chattanooga. She could possibly be in the Nashville area. Take a look at this photo. If you know where Lucy Lucas is, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND. And please RT. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/4n4r4qeTuT— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 23, 2020
Here’s another photo of Lucy Lucas. She has brown eyes and black hair. She stands 4’8”, and weighs 120 pounds. pic.twitter.com/VnqxxbtaDx— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 23, 2020
Here’s another look at Lucy Lucas, the 12-year-old subject of the AMBER Alert out of Chattanooga. pic.twitter.com/CRw5gXJcys— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 23, 2020
