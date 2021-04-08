NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - $61 million in federal funding is coming to Tennessee to help expand vaccine programs and access.
It’s part of the $3 billion in funding made available by the American Rescue Plan.
The CDC says states need to use the money to help ensure greater vaccine equity in underserved communities.
75 percent of the funding must go to initiatives to increase vaccine access and acceptance among racial and ethnic minority communities, while supporting local health departments and community health centers.
The CDC says the funds could be used to identify and train trusted members in the community to conduct door-to-door outreach, raise awareness about the vaccine and help people sign up to get one.
Another guideline is hiring community health workers who perform bilingual outreach to reach more people.
Right now in Tennessee, only 10 percent of black people have been vaccinated in the state and only about three percent of Hispanic or Latino people have been vaccinated.
The CDC says this is about reaching areas hit hardest by the pandemic.
The Tennessee Department of Health says they’re focused on engaging as many partners as possible in minority and high-risk communities around testing and vaccine access.
