FDA, CDC advisers say to expect a lot of questions about AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca is expected to apply in the next few weeks for emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 vaccine in the US, and if and when it does, advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will likely have questions.

 Jens Schlueter

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - $61 million in federal funding is coming to Tennessee to help expand vaccine programs and access.

It’s part of the $3 billion in funding made available by the American Rescue Plan. 

The CDC says states need to use the money to help ensure greater vaccine equity in underserved communities.

75 percent of the funding must go to initiatives to increase vaccine access and acceptance among racial and ethnic minority communities, while supporting local health departments and community health centers.

The CDC says the funds could be used to identify and train trusted members in the community to conduct door-to-door outreach, raise awareness about the vaccine and help people sign up to get one.

Another guideline is hiring community health workers who perform bilingual outreach to reach more people. 

Right now in Tennessee, only 10 percent of black people have been vaccinated in the state and only about three percent of Hispanic or Latino people have been vaccinated.

The CDC says this is about reaching areas hit hardest by the pandemic. 

The Tennessee Department of Health says they’re focused on engaging as many partners as possible in minority and high-risk communities around testing and vaccine access.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.