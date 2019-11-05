The city spent $6 million for new soccer fields at the Fairgrounds, but they have not been used yet.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Council paid $6 million for six new soccer fields at The Fairgrounds Nashville that council members were told the city desperately needed.

But nearly seven months later there is not a soccer ball in sight. The fields aren’t marked and there are no goals there.

Metro Council members were told anyone could sign up through the Metro Parks department to reserve a field, but that has not happened once.

“There have been some events scheduled by the Fairgrounds between that and the construction schedule, we haven’t had the opportunity to schedule anything,” Metro Parks and Recreation Director Monique Odom said.

The soccer fields have been tied up with other uses like concerts, the Tennessee State Fair and flea market parking, but not for their intended use, to feed the public’s demand for more playing fields.

Metro Councilman Larry Hagar, the head of Council’s Park Committee, wasn’t aware the fields had not been scheduled yet.

“Nobody has told me that,” Hagar said.

Hagar said the Fairgrounds needs parking and that’s an issue he doesn’t see going away.

“I’ve said that from the beginning,” said Hagar. “There is not enough parking for all these activities they want to put in one place.”

Now if you play soccer, or your kids do, you may be saying you shouldn’t be parking on a soccer field. These fields have reinforced turf. It’s supposed to stand up to parking as long as it’s only a few days a month.

What’s the timetable when the public may be able to use the fields? The Parks Department hopes to start booking them in the spring. The fields won’t be used this winter because the grass is dormant.

