NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Active military personnel, military veterans and their immediate families are invited to enjoy free admission to the Nashville Zoo on Military Appreciation Day on Sunday.
Military Appreciation Day honors active and retired military members for sacrifices made in service to our country.
In addition to regular zoo activities, guests can enjoy special keeper talks throughout the day.
Military personnel and immediate family members will receive free admission during the zoo’s normal hours from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be a $7 parking fee per vehicle. Those taking advantage of complimentary admission do not need to reserve tickets in advance. They simply need to show their military ID, veteran organization ID, discharge papers or other official military identification at the zoo’s ticket counter to be given free admission.
