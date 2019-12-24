NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Michael Mosley, charged with criminal homicide for the stabbing death of two men in Midtown Nashville.
Mosley was added to the TBI's Most Wanted List earlier on Tuesday morning.
INCREASED REWARD: @GovBillLee has authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension, arrest, & conviction of the person/persons responsible for the murders of Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni. Have information that might help authorities? 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/vQ81PRt6bO— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 24, 2019
Mosley is facing criminal homicide charges after Metro PD’s investigation indicated he fatally stabbed Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III after 3:00AM Saturday morning.
TBI and Metro PD advises that Mosley should be considered armed and dangerous, and should you see him, call 911 and do not approach him.
Here are additional mug shots of Michael Mosely, the latest attention to the TBI MOST WANTED list, wanted out of Nashville. He should be considered armed and dangerous. Seen him or know where he is? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/OfybO5R09d— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 24, 2019
If you know where Michael Mosley is, you can call 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463)
