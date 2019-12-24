 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has authorized a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Michael Mosley, charged with criminal homicide for the stabbing death of two men in Midtown Nashville.

Mosley was added to the TBI's Most Wanted List earlier on Tuesday morning.

Mosley is facing criminal homicide charges after Metro PD’s investigation indicated he fatally stabbed Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III after 3:00AM Saturday morning.

TBI and Metro PD advises that Mosley should be considered armed and dangerous, and should you see him, call 911 and do not approach him.

If you know where Michael Mosley is, you can call 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463)

