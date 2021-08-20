RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN.- Anna Maria Finn says when her twins board the bus on Ken Pilkerton and Mill Springs Drive, it is always too close for comfort.
“I asked them how was your day at school? And they said, ‘Mom, we had to be on the bus sitting three to seat! There were so many kids on the bus,” Finn said.
The latest worry for pandemic parents: A lack of social distancing on buses. Staying six feet apart, is not an option. In Rutherford County, masks aren’t required on the bus.
“The bus is the transportation that the school is providing, and I want them to provide a safe environment to school. Just like you would provide inside school. And so far, it has not been working,” Finn said.
News4 reached out to seven mid-state school districts, asking if they have a bus social distancing policy. Only five responded, saying it’s ‘practically impossible’ to do so. Several of the districts cited bus driver shortages are an issue statewide.
Rutherford County School District declined multiple requests for an on-camera interview, but told me in a statement they’re not aware of any school district in Tennessee social distancing on buses, and that their district’s mask policy allows parents to decide whether their child should wear masks.
“We have to really reconsider what we’re doing. What message are we sending to our kids out here! What message are we sending to our families? What message are we sending to the community," Finn asked
The CDC says passengers and drivers must wear masks on school buses, including on buses operated by public and private school systems.
“We want parents to know there are always bus route adjustments at the beginning of the year as we learn how many students will need transportation services. We add routes accordingly throughout the first few weeks, and we have been communicating this information directly to parents. If a parent has a bus route concern they would like to report, they should contact our transportation department and we can get it resolved.
As for social distancing, it is impossible to social distance on a school bus. We have measured, and a 90-passenger bus would only be able to accommodate 15 students, which would not be possible. We are not aware of any school district in Tennessee social distancing on buses, and we are following the same procedures as last year concerning school buses. Our school district’s mask policy allows parents to decide whether their child should wear masks. The Tennessee Governor has also issued an executive order that requires school districts to give parents that option. We highly encourage parents to review the recommendations from health leaders and their own doctors and then decide whether to send their child in masks.”
“While seating children six feet apart generally isn’t possible on MNPS buses, there is a limit of two students per seat, and our buses can provide video for the purpose of contact tracing if a student tests positive for COVID. Students are required to wear their masks on the bus and asked to keep their distance from others when exiting.”
“Our current protocol/procedure does not require face coverings/masks on buses.
Social distancing on school buses is very difficult, if not impossible. Driver shortages in not only our district, but statewide, and even nationwide, play into that as well because more students are on our buses. With our district growing very quickly, social distancing on buses is extremely challenging.
CMCSS ended last school year with over 70% of our 36,000 students learning in-person and around 30% (~11,000) riding CMCSS transportation. This school year, 97% of the District’s 37,600 students are learning in-person and around 55% (~21,000) are riding CMCSS transportation. The number of passengers allowed on a bus is determined by the manufacturer’s rated capacity for each bus, allowing not less than thirteen linear inches of seat space for each pupil. Generally, buses fit three smaller elementary/middle-school age persons or two adult high school age persons into a typical 39-inch school bus seat.
With reduced capacities last school year, physical distancing was not guaranteed on school bus transportation but was possible for some routes. This year, with around 10,000 additional student passengers and a staffing shortage of around 100 drivers, physical distancing on buses is not possible on most routes. The American Academy of Pediatrics has encouraged alternative modes of transportation for students who have other options. CMCSS strongly encourages students, employees, and visitors to wear face coverings in common areas and when physical distancing cannot be maintained anywhere in a building or on transportation.
If you would like to help, please spread the word about our need for more drivers. CMCSS is being impacted by the national bus driver shortage and needs over 100 additional drivers to be fully staffed. This is a critical shortage that will continue to impact the district’s transportation services. We need and appreciate the community’s support so that we can ensure all children arrive to and from school safely and on time. If someone is 25 years or older with a good driving record and clean background and is looking for an opportunity to have a flexible schedule, starting pay of $16.27, and excellent benefits, we hope they will consider becoming a school bus driver to make a difference in the lives of our students.
Robertson County Schools recommended parents revisit their health and safety plan.
