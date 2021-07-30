Midstate Mysteries: Nearly 2 years pass without arrest in Shelby Park golf course murder

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man leaving from his job at an East Nashville golf course ends up dead in the parking lot.

Almost two years later, Metro Police said they need your help to crack the case.

Many knew George Carpenter as a staple at Shelby Golf Course in East Nashville. He started as a volunteer and then became a part-time employee.

“I think he meant a great deal,” Jason Carpenter, George’s son, said.

Jason and his dad shared plenty of memories out on the golf course. It’s been more than a year since he was last there.

“He didn’t have any vices, other than golfing and probably being too nice,” Jason Carpenter said.

Sept. 15, 2019, is still bizarre to him. His dad was leaving the golf course around 7 p.m. after a day of work.

“Next think we know, the other employees inside the park said that they heard a gunshot, or what they thought, was a gun shot, and looked outside. They saw Mr. Carpenter lying face down in the parking lot right next to his truck,” Metro Police Detective Matthew Filter said.

Filter said it may have been a robbery gone wrong.

“The most disturbing thing about it is just the fact that a 71-year-old man that’s just minding his own business, he’s still working at 71 years old and was just simply wanting to go home,” Filter said.

At the time, there were no security cameras outside. Police said the shooter, possibly a man, may have left in a silver car, but that’s about all they know.

“It kind of scares us that nobody’s been accountable for it. They hadn’t caught anybody,” Daryl Edens, Shelby Golf Course manager, said.

Not knowing why George was shot and killed is what keeps him and Jason Carpenter speaking up.

“Just turn yourself in. Bring this to an end,” Jason Carpenter said.

Since that day in September 2019, a memorial and a wooden bench were built to remember George Carpenter.

“Everybody that comes in, they say the same thing. They could see George sitting on it,” Edens said.

George Carpenter’s friends at the golf course said they plan to keep the memorial outside and the bench inside to honor him.

“As long as his name is spoken, I’ll be happy,” Jason Carpenter said.

Since George Carpenter’s death, security cameras have been installed at Shelby Golf Course.

If you have any information about the murder, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.