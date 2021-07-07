NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Looking at a video of what they believe happened just hours ago, Joseph Guerrier and Jean Leveque are in a state of disbelief.

“My wife woke me up at 4 in the morning. She was like, ‘I cannon believe this,’ and I was like ‘What is it?’ She said the Haitian president had been assassinated, and in his private residence,” Joseph Guerrier with Tennessee Haitian Voice said.

Leveque, pastor at Redemption Missionary Baptist Church in La Vergne, was awakened by his mother-in-law.

“The president, Jovenel Moise, got shot. I said, ‘What!” Leveque said.

For many Americans with ties to Haiti, what’s going on now in the Caribbean nation hurts them personally.

Moise had been president since 2017, but disagreements about how long he should serve has been an area of contention. Still, who is actually behind his assassination and the shooting of his wife remains a mystery.

“For some reason, some people like him, some people don’t. But still he doesn’t deserve that,” Leveque said.

One thing that both men want Americans to do is have a better understanding of what’s happening in Haiti.

They said they’re tired of the negative stigma people have in the western world about their country – a country they adore so much.

Since Haiti gained its independence in 1804, it has struggled with political power and foreign interference, something both men said has created a ripple effect.

“That’s what’s been going on all over Haiti, all over Central and South America. That’s been going on all over Africa,” Guerrier said. “That’s the reason I tell people to do your research to know exactly what foreign intervention is and who’s behind this thing.”

As the investigation into President Moise’s death continues, both men can only hope peace comes sooner rather than later.

“They always think Haiti is the poorest country. That’s not true. And it has culture. We love each other,” Leveque said.

“Haiti needs to live in peace and the people need to live in peace,” Guerrier said.

President Joe Biden is calling the assassination very worrisome and said the United States offers its condolences to the people of Haiti.