NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Throughout the past five month, families across the country have been forced to deal with a heartbreaking reality, they’re not able to see, or touch their elderly family members living in assisted care facilities.
As a result, at least one Midstate family, along with their assisted living center, are calling for change.
“The elderly don’t have a voice in this and they’re suffering more than anyone,” said Steve Johnson, whose mother and father live at Charter Senior Living in Hermitage.
Like so many other families across the country, Steve hasn’t been able to see or touch his parents for five months due to restrictions due to coronavirus. He believes this lack of physical contact and face to face interaction, is causing both his parents’ health to decline.
During this time, he’s getting creative, doing anything he can to stay engaged in his ailing parents life. For his family, that means visiting his parents outside the window of their respective bedrooms at their facility.
For his mother specifically, who has Alzheimer’s, this form of contact is his only option, since she’s not able to communicate over the phone.
“Sometimes she’s in a good place and she’s responsive and sometimes she’s not,” he says. “She depends on … the memory of a person with Alzheimer’s, they depend on what’s familiar, to see what’s familiar, someone talking to them that’s familiar, touching them that’s familiar.”
After visiting his mother through the window, he walks to another window to see his father.
“You yell outside the window, or we’ve gotten used to using a phone now. Talking to my Dad at least on the phone.”
Steve admits the hardest thing, is seeing his parents health decline in front of him and not being able to do anything about it.
“The elderly don’t have a voice in this and they’re suffering more than anyone,” he said.
Steve has reached out to the Governor’s office, state lawmakers and Mayor John Cooper, pleading for someone to make a change and he’s urging others in this position to do the same.
“It’s gone silent. It’s almost like everyone has gotten accustomed to this. And we can’t.”
Wanda Palumbo, Director of Charter Senior Living, said because of their strict policies, they have been able to hold off the virus. To date, the facility has only had one reported case of infection, and they believe that came from an outside source and was quickly isolated before any other staff members or residents were infected.
“I would be thrilled to have immediate families come back and be with their loved ones. They’re not asking anything unreasonable,” said Palumbo, who’s working to balance those critical human needs with the need to protect a population that is very at risk. “How do I take care of my families and how do I take care of my residents? Having their visit and human contact is so important. It’s part of their dignity that they require.”
For now, Charter Senior Living, and others facilities across the country, are following state and local guidelines. Steve hopes that will change before his parents get worse.
“Janitors get to go in, medical staff get to go in, they’ve been around plenty of people with coronavirus. There are plenty of people considered essential that get to go in. Immediate family, to me, are essential.”
