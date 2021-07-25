NASHVILLE TN (WSMV) - People in Middle Tennessee are adjusting to the high temperatures this summer reaching into the mid-90s on Sunday afternoon.
This week’s temperatures are going to stay in the mid-90s throughout the week and it’s important for people to stay safe during extreme temperatures.
Frederick Webb, his fiancé and grandchild spent Sunday at Centennial Park despite the heat. The Nashville native said he’s used to the humidity in Middle Tennessee, but the heat Sunday is quite dangerous.
“I’m from Nashville. I’m 61 years old. I don’t ever remember it being this hot before,” said Webb. “I used to play in this same park when I was a kid and it was not this hot, I promise you it was not this hot.”
Little ones like 3-year-old Valentino stayed cool by hydrating with water throughout the evening.
“We were looking around for some shade and got some ice cream. Then we came back outside and my shirt turned into a sponge,” said Robert, Valentino’s dad.
The shady areas of Centennial Park were the most popular. Families shared their best practices to keep cool.
“We definitely stay inside if it’s over 90. We don’t stay outside for too long,” said Robert Hipolito. “We make sure they drink water. They like ice cold eater when it’s like superhot.”
Hot temperatures can be even more of a danger, especially if a child or animal are left inside of a car. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, last year during the pandemic 25 children died from heat strokes after being left inside of a hot car and this year 10 children have died so far.
In Tennessee it is legal for someone to break into a hot vehicle without punishment to rescue an animal or child if they’re trapped.
