Closing arguments are wrapping up on Tuesday morning in a court battle over a placing a referendum on the ballot to rollback a 34% property tax increase.

A citizens group called 4GoodGovernment wants Nashvillians to have the right to vote whether to limit a property tax increase to just 2% a year. It would also prohibit giving away public land without voters saying yes.

Attorney Jim Roberts, who is representing 4GoodGovernment, said the Davidson County Election Commission must let the voters decide.

"They have to do it and that's what they code says, and they refused," Roberts said during closing arguments. "Metro says it will be harmed. This is an attempt to restrain the Metro government to limit the giveaway of public property. These are things that people perceive as wrong. This is the exercise of political force."

After Roberts wrapped up closing arguments, lawyers for the election commission and Metro government were allowed to make their arguments.

Bill Koch, the lawyer for the election commission, took issue with the way the charter amendment was drafted.

"As a charter amendment, I'm not sure it deserves a passing grade even if we are judging on a curve," said Koch.

Koch called the action a "political spitball."

Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle has said she will issue a ruling quickly because there is a lot of work to be done if a special election was held on Dec. 15.

The Davidson County Election Commission filed a lawsuit against the citizens group to determine whether the referendum to limit a tax increase was legal before spending around $800,000 to hold an election.