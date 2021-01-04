NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Since the Christmas Day explosion in downtown Nashville, the city has been concerned about the damage on the streets, but also below.

Metro Water Services said some of the underground sewer system beneath the streets date to 1903.

“They will be sending a CCTV (closed circuit) camera down into the sewer line and will be able to visually inspect it,” said Metro Water Services spokesperson Sonia Allman.

Metro Water Services contracted with Ace Pipe Cleaning LLC to examine the sewer pipes 5 to 8 feet below ground.

The CCTV camera in use is a camera on wheels that can be lowered into the downtown sewer pipes, some of which are clay.

“When you have older clay pipe, especially that old, vibration could have caused it to fail,” said Allman.

“A lot of people don’t think this stuff, but it is just as important as the roads that get you to work,” said Mike Volner with Ace Pipe Cleaning.

Ace Pipe Cleaning’s job is to flush and vacuum out the sewer lines before they check out the damage with the camera.

“We haven’t found anything out of the normal, per se,” said Volner.

The inspection process can take up to a week and will cost Metro Water Services up to $75,000.

“If we dig up the streets to replace (the sewer pipes), it will be quite an impact to the city,” said Allman.

The contractors will assess the pipes from Union Street to Broadway and from Fourth Avenue North to the Cumberland River. Then it will be determined if the pipes will need repairs or replacement.

Ace Pipe Cleaning will inspect 12,000 feet of sewer line ranging in size from 8 to 30 inches. There is around 3,300 feet of clay pipes, 1,800 feet of concrete pipes, 450 feet of brick pipes, some of it lined, and 5,300 feet of unknown type of pipes.

Metro Water Services does not believe there is any damage to the public water system. The overall water and sewer systems are functioning normally.