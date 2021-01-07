Metro Public Health Department announced plans to offer an initial limited amount of Phase 1a2 COVID-19 vaccines by appointment to those age 75 and older the next four weekends.
Davidson County residents age 75 and over who wish to be vaccinated need to schedule an appointment by visiting Nashville’s COVID-19 website or by calling 615-862-7777 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The vaccine will be administered by appointment only on Saturdays and Sundays. Those with an appointment will be given the address of the clinic. Those who are unable to secure an appointment will be added to a waiting list and will be contacted as more appointments are added after Jan. 31.
Based on the current supply of vaccine, healthcare professionals will vaccinate up to 600 people each day. Vaccines will be only given to those with appointments. Health officials urge those without an appointment not to come to the clinic. Additional clinics will be scheduled based on availability of vaccine.
The following information will be requested when an individual signs-up for an appointment:
- Name
- Address
- Date of birth
- Sex
- Primary language
- Race/ethnicity (optional)
- Phone Number
To ensure the safety of those at the clinic, facial coverings and social distancing will be strictly enforced.
MPHD officials will also begin offering the COVID-19 vaccine to those in Phase 1a2 today. Those eligible in this phase include outpatient healthcare workers with direct patient exposure like dental offices, chiropractor offices, and home health organizations, in addition to funeral homes. MPHD will reach out by email to businesses and organizations in Phase 1a2. Those organizations in phase 1a2 which have not been contacted can email covid-19vaccinelogistics@nashville.gov. Organizations should provide the following information in their email:
- Contact information – email and phone number for the business or organization
- Total number of staff
- Total number of staff that agree to take the vaccine
- Type of business (i.e. primary care practice, dental office, funeral home, etc.)
Once MPHD receives the information, the business or organization will be placed in the queue. Once their time is reached, the business or organization will receive an email for pre-registration, scheduling, and the location of their vaccination.
Both varieties of vaccine that will be distributed require two doses, with a certain number of days between the administration of the first and second doses. Those who receive a vaccine will be given a reminder card detailing the recommended date of their second dose. Vaccine recipients will also be given safety information about the vaccine and guidelines for reporting any potential side effects.
