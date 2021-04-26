Kmart drive-through vaccination site

Metro Public Health and Meharry Medical College operate the drive-through vaccination site on Murfreesboro Pike.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department will begin offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine again on Tuesday at the drive-through vaccination site operated by Meharry Medical College at the former Kmart on Murfreesboro Pike.

The CDC announced Friday that it was ending the pause imposed on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a report of blood clots.

Metro health officials have said since the pause was announced that it would resume giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Kmart site when the pause was ended.

Metro Public Health will offer those receiving the vaccination at the Kmart location a choice between the Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments are required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the former Kmart location. Click to set an appointment.

The health department will continue to give the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine through May 7 at the Music City Center. Metro Public Health will close the Music City Center vaccination site at the end of the day on May 28. Metro allows 1,000 to receive the vaccine each day without an appointment.

 

