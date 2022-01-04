NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Community Assessment Center on 28th Avenue North will be open on Saturdays in January, Nashville Office of Emergency Management announced Tuesday.

The OEM in partnership with Meharry Medical College and Metro Nashville Public Health will open the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site at 350 28thAve. N. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., weather permitting.

The Community Assessment Center is in a parking lot located next to the 28thAvenue/31stAvenue Connector off Charlotte Avenue near Centennial Park. It is currently open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Hours are subject to change depending on weather.

The Community Assessment Center located at the site of the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike will not offer testing and vaccinations on Saturdays during the month of January at this time.

“I am grateful for the dedicated Meharry, OEM and MPHD staff who are working to expand testing on Saturdays during January at Metro’s Charlotte drive-thru location during this recent surge of omicron cases,” Dr. Gill C. Wright, Director of Health of Nashville/Davidson County, said in a news release.

Services are free at both community assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College.

“Meharry is pleased to be a part of extended service to the Nashville community and the Metro Public Health Department by helping provide additional testing and vaccinations on Saturdays throughout January,” Meharry Medical College Associate Dean of Community Based Collaboration Dr. Julie Gray said in a news release. “Meharry workers have been serving on the frontline of this pandemic since nearly the beginning, first with community testing and then with vaccinations, and it is so important to go the extra mile now – this month – to turn back this new COVID-19 threat.”