NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Social Services will open an extreme cold weather shelter on Sunday night in anticipation of extreme cold in Davidson County.
Metro’s Extreme Cold Weather Shelter will be set up at 3230 Brick Church Pike. A transportation “Hub and Spoke” plan is in place for outreach workers to drop off individuals at designated locations in West, East, North and South Nashville to catch free vans to WeGo Central.
Community partners will also receive instructions on after-hours overflow shelter drop-off procedures. People going to the shelter will ride free from WeGo Central on WeGo Public Transit line 23B between the hours of 7-11 p.m. on nights when the Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter is open. Seasonal cold weather activated passes are available from outreach partners.
Metro overflow shelter is accessible for men, women, couple and people with pets. Standard hours of operation upon activation are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.