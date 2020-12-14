NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Social Services will open an extreme cold weather shelter on Monday night.
Metro’s Overflow Shelter will be open from 7 p.m. until Tuesday at 7 a.m. at the Nashville Fairgrounds, located at 500 Wedgewood Ave. People with pets are welcome.
The shelter is in the same complex as the social distancing and isolation shelters at the Fairgrounds, but in a separate building. There will be signage for people to go to the correct entrance. People who utilize the bus can access the shelter from the Nolensville Road side of the complex.
Volunteers are requested to call the Overflow Shelter Coordinator and ask whether there is space before anyone is dropped off at the shelter. Once capacity is reached (at 250-300 people), people must seek shelter at Nashville Rescue Mission.
Volunteers should time drop-offs after 7 p.m. to ensure that people can observe social distancing while waiting to get their COVID health checks. Volunteers should ask people for symptoms before transporting them to the shelter and let them know that they will be asked to go to the isolation shelter if they display any symptoms at the shelter. Those people displaying symptoms will be given the option to get a COVID test and to remain at the fairgrounds until they have test results. People will be required to observe social distancing and wear a face mask.
The Nashville Cold Weather Community Response plan is available online.
