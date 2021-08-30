NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Office of Emergency Management announced Monday that it will open a new community assessment center, in partnership with Meharry Medical College and Nashville Public Health, that will offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
The new community assessment center will be located at 350 28th Ave. N. in a parking lot owned by HCA Healthcare.
Meharry Medical College, Nashville Public Health and OEM plan to have the site operational by the end of the week. However, due to the weather forecast for the area on Monday and Tuesday, the opening may be altered.
The parking lot is located next to the 28th Avenue/31st Avenue Connector off Charlotte Pike near Centennial Park.
The community assessment center at the site of the former Kmart at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike will continue to operate.
Both sites will continue to offer COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Services are free at both community assessment centers operated by Meharry Medical College.
The hours are currently 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Hours could be altered because of weather conditions.
