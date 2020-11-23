NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department has announced capacity at restaurants and bars will be limited to 50% with six feet of social distancing or 100 patrons per floor, whichever is less, and food and beverage establishments will hold last call and stop admitting new customers at 10 p.m. beginning next Monday.

The health department made the changes in consultation with Mayor John Cooper’s Advisory Committee on Hospitality.

The changes go into effect on Monday, Nov. 30 at 12:01 a.m.

Cooper said the additional modifications are being made in response to the continued spike in COVID cases and concerns about hospital capacity.

On Monday, Metro Public Health reported that 16% of available Middle Tennessee hospital beds and 10% of available ICU beds are currently available.

Capacity at restaurants and bars will be reduced from the current 100 patrons allowed per floor to a maximum of 50% and consistent with six feet of social distancing for a maximum of 100 patrons per floor, whichever is less.

Food and beverage establishments will hold “last call” for service and stop admitting new customers at 10 p.m. to allow businesses and customers to close at 11 p.m. in a more orderly way.

On Monday Mayor John Cooper’s order limiting gatherings in public or private locations to eight people went into effect.