NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Health will increase the number of walk-in vaccinations available at the Music City Center vaccination clinic to 1,000 per day.

The health department also announced plans to close the Music City Center vaccine site next month.

Anyone age 16 and over is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in Tennessee.

Health personnel will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Music City Center through May 7. Anyone needed the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be able to receive it there through May 28.

“We’re seeing a significant fall-off in the number of people that are getting vaccinated,” said Gill Wright, Interim Chief Medical Director.

Health officials said the initial plan was to use the Music City Center as a vaccination site through May. They no longer need that much space since less people are showing up to receive the vaccination.

The drive-through clinic operated by Meharry Medical College at the former Kmart location on Murfreesboro Pike will remain open.

The Pfizer vaccination will continue to be given at the drive-through location until the CDC makes a decision on whether to resume the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The health department will also continue to offer vaccinations at mobile locations and community events.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper set a goal to have at least one dose of the vaccine to be administered to 50% of Davidson County residents by May.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, chairman of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said the city would likely fall short of that mark.

"It will be a challenge, It is impossible, no; less likely, yes," said Jahangir. "We want to hit the 50% mark, but 12% in a week could be challenging. We're likely to hit 40%."

Health officials have said 40% is another milestone that could lead the city to loosening more of the COVID-19 restrictions.

When Davidson County hit 30% vaccination rate, the capacity at restaurants, outdoor and indoor events were increased.