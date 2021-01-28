NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Restaurants in Nashville that serve alcohol will be able to stay open an additional hour beginning Monday, Mayor John Cooper announced on Thursday.
Cooper also said any restaurant that does not serve alcohol can return to regular hours without restrictions. Social distancing rules will remain in place inside restaurants.
Currently restaurants can allow no one to enter after 10 p.m. and must close after 11 p.m. With the change, restaurants that serve alcohol will not allow anyone to enter after 11 p.m. and will close at midnight.
The mayor also said metrics are improving to the point where Metro Schools students may soon have an in-person learning option available.
Cooper said Davidson County is currently providing vaccinations to those in Phase 1a2 and to those who are 75 years old and older. He said they hope to have enough vaccination supply to begin offering vaccines to those in Phase 1b in February. Phase 1b includes teachers and day care workers. Almost 40,000 residents have received at least one dose in Nashville.
