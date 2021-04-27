NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Health Department announced Tuesday that all COVID-19 restrictions except for the county-wide mask mandate will be dropped effective May 14.
The health department has said restrictions would be eased as Davidson County’s vaccination rate increased.
“This is a transitional moment for Nashville as we focus on vaccinations and economic recovery,” Mayor John Cooper said. “As of today, over 40% of Nashvillians have received a vaccine, and we are committed to getting that number up in the coming weeks. The Public Health protections have gradually lifted as cases fell and vaccinations increased. Two and a half weeks from today, every Nashvillian will have had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated. The vaccines are life-saving and economy-saving, so every Nashvillian needs to get a shot to protect yourself, your family, friends and neighbors. I want to thank our businesses for doing the right thing and keeping Nashvillians safe during the pandemic.”
According to the state website, Davidson County has had 40.1 percent of residents receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 27.4 percent are fully vaccinated.
Officials say on May 14th, it will be six weeks since the vaccine became available to all adults in Nashville. Six weeks reportedly corresponds to the time needed to reach full immunity from the slowest of the three vaccines.
REOPENING UPDATE:On Friday May 14th, all COVID-19 capacity limitations in Nashville will be lifted.May 14th marks 6 weeks since the vaccine became available to all adults in Nashville. 6 weeks is the time needed to reach full immunity from the slowest of the 3 vaccines. pic.twitter.com/xD2wg6qvVR— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) April 27, 2021
The mandate requiring masks to be worn inside will remain in effect with mask-wearing encouraged outside when a person can’t socially distance.
The change will allow 100 percent attendance in restaurants and bars and at events in places like Bridgestone Arena or Nissan Stadium.
“It was a long journey to get us to this place and I am grateful to everyone in Davidson County who has come together to fight this virus.” Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chair of Metro’s Coronavirus Taskforce and Chair of the Metropolitan Board of Health, said. “While we are in the vaccination phase of our response, we must remember the danger has not passed. We need to remain vigilant, get vaccinated and continue to take care of each other.”
The restrictions will be dropped at 12:01 a.m. on May 14.
Nashville first issued COVID-19 restrictions in April 2020 in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.