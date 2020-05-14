NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A second shipment of cloth masks provided by Tennessee Unified Command will be distributed beginning Friday in Davidson County.
The masks will be distributed Friday and Saturday at the Metro Southeast Facility at 1417 Murfreesboro Pk. Hours have not been specified.
The county received 25,000 cloth masks last week and those were distributed in one day at the Metro Public Health Department offices.
Tennessee Unified Command is distributing cloth masks to every county in the state for residents to pick up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.