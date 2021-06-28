NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Community Assessment Center at Nissan Stadium will be closing on Friday, July 16, the Office of Emergency Management confirmed to News4 on Monday.
The former Kmart location on Murfreesboro Pike will become a testing and vaccination center beginning next week.
“We will be converting the Kmart location into a testing and vaccination site on July 6. We will be ceasing operations at Nissan Stadium on July 16,” OEM Spokesman Joseph Pleasant told News4.
OEM closed a community assessment site last month at Meharry Medical College because of a planned construction project on the campus. Meharry personnel continue to provide staff for the assessment center at Nissan Stadium and the vaccination site on Murfreesboro Pike.
“Meharry continues to conduct the testing at Nissan Stadium, and they report they are still averaging more than 500 tests per week,” Metro Public Health Department Spokesman Brian Todd told News4. “This is in addition to testing within the health care system such at VUMC, Saint Thomas and HCA. Testing is also available at doctor’s offices, walk-in clinics, and pharmacies and groceries.”
Todd said the city had planned to close the assessment center at Nissan Stadium due to the start of the NFL season and other events at Nissan Stadium. The assessment center is located in Lot N.
Metro Public Health offers pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the community. Click to schedule of events.
