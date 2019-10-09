NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - If you recycle in Davidson County, Metro Public Works is tightening the rules on what can go both in curbside recycling bins and drop-off centers.
Effective immediately, Metro Public Works is banning all ty pes of plastic take-out containers from being recycled.
The change is part of an effort to simplify the recycling process and to make sure unwanted material doesn’t end up in recycling facilities.
Residents can still recycle plastic bottles, juice jugs and dairy tubs.
