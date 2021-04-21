NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Parents will tell you it’s been a difficult school year for their children.
When it comes to testing students to see how they’re doing compared to years past, many aren’t convinced the results will be helpful.
“I don’t think it’s going to be accurate at all,” said Tim Miner.
The state passed legislation saying this year’s test won’t count if district’s test 80% of their students, but in Metro, 50% are still opting to stay home. The school district is making them come into test.
“We’re sort of being held hostage by the state to do this testing or else,” said Amanda Kail, president of the Metro Nashville Education Association.
Teachers said it’s not just stressful for students, since many of the teachers are still teaching virtually, and since the school year is almost over, the test results won’t help them help kids.
“We don’t get the results until after the kids are gone,” said Kail.
News4 reached out to the Tennessee Department of Education asking why the testing is required. The department has not responded to the request for comment.
Parents and teachers continue to wonder why tests are required.
“He hasn’t even been in class, so to go sit in class again,” said Miner.
“It’s ridiculous. I have no idea why we are spending so much money and so much time on a test that is essentially worthless,” said Kail.
Metro Schools is making accommodations for all the virtual students and their teachers.
While they are having to physically come into test, they are being tested separately from everyone else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.