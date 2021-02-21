NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hundreds of teachers began receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

Some of those teachers said getting the vaccine felt like a weight being lifted from their shoulders.

“I feel hopeful, I feel thankful, I feel relieved,” said Hadley Bales, one of the 500 Metro-Davidson County teachers who got the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

“They need this so much, and so if this is part of my responsibility, then I will do whatever I need to do to start that face-to-face time with them,” said Bales.

Metro Nashville Public Schools coordinated the effort to protect all pre-K through 12th grade staff to ensure they could get the vaccine.

From 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Vanderbilt Health Clinic at 100 Oaks Mall was filled with teachers like Susan Mitchell, thankful for the opportunity.

“It makes me feel better that just knowing we’re at least a little protected, then we can get the next dose and then we’ll have it all under control,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell’s vaccine experience as a full-circle moment after realizing one of the healthcare professionals was a former student.

“She heard my name and I was at her station, thankfully,” Mitchell said. “She said ‘Do you remember me?’ and I looked at her and I went Yes, and we just had a reunion.”

For others like Emily Nerriman, who has dealt with he virus, getting vaccinated gave her a sense of renewed hope.

“I feel like since I’m protected that I’m also protecting other people as well,” said Nerriman.

About 500 more staff members will be vaccinated on Monday. So far more than 5,000 appointments have been booked.